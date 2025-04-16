Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

