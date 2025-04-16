Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $50,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

