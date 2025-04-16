Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $69,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $117,026,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,031,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

