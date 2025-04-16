Zacks Investment Management Has $35.38 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after buying an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $398,507,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.