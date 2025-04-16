Zacks Investment Management Has $90.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,201 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.