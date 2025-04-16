Zacks Investment Management Has $90.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,201 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.