Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Raymond James

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.59 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Raymond James stock opened at $136.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Raymond James by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 847,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

