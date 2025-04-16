Zacks Research Forecasts Accenture’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $288.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

