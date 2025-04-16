Zacks Research Forecasts Accenture’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.09 EPS.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN
Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ACN opened at $288.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accenture
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.