Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for BK Q1 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2027 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

