Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for WST Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $212.39 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $394.42. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average of $288.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after acquiring an additional 676,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,879,000 after acquiring an additional 563,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,238,000 after purchasing an additional 494,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $145,379,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

