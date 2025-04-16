Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $78,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,202,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.