Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 879,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 824,697 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $29.54.

Several analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,716.25. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $115,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. 13.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

