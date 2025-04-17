AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 4,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:SPDV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

