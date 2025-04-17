abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.36 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57). 714,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 457,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.30 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of £120.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.47.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth had a net margin of 239.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

