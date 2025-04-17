Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $1.44. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,296,914 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 185,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 343,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aemetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aemetis by 515.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

