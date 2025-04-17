Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.79 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 338.23 ($4.48). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.50), with a volume of 1,281,984 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.17.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 98.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

About Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($41,911.05). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

