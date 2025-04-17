Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.84. Allot Communications shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 409,344 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allot Communications
Allot Communications Trading Down 6.2 %
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allot Communications
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.