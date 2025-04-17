Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.84. Allot Communications shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 409,344 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.