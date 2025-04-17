Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Up 209.5% in March

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

In other Allurion Technologies news, CEO Shantanu Gaur bought 8,000 shares of Allurion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allurion Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 88,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,096. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.61. Allurion Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

