Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (ANIP, BUD, CL, CRMT, GSK, MCFT, MDXG, PBYI, PRLB, STC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 16th:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

