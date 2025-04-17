Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (ANIP, BUD, CL, CRMT, GSK, MCFT, MDXG, PBYI, PRLB, STC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 16th:
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
