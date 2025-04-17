BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

CLLKF remained flat at C$3.44 on Wednesday. BICO Group AB has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$5.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.39.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

