BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 812,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

