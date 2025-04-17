BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 812,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
