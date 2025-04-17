BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 160,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,958. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

