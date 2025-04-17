Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 287,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 568,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 101,200 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$37,444.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,800.00. Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

