Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.60. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 31,706 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

