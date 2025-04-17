C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGPZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

