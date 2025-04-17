C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGPZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.
About C&C Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.