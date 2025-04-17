China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in March

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
About China Literature
