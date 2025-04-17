China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in March

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

