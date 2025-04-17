COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About COSCO SHIPPING
