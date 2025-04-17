COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

