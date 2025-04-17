CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

CTP stock remained flat at C$14.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. CTP has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.99.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

