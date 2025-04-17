Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.1 %

DASTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,630. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

See Also

