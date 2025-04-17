Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

