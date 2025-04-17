Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $24.61. 275,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 228,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

