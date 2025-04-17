DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $11.15. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 11,969 shares changing hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.