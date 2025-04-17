DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $11.15. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 11,969 shares changing hands.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.