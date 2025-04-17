Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and traded as high as $34.89. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 65,887 shares changing hands.

EBKDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

