Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDTX. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDTX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,744. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.67.

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

