First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.41. 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

