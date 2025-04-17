Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08. 25,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.