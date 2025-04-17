Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Down 79.1% in March

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the March 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.91% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

FRGT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 35,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,811. Freight Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

