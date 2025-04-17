Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.42 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). 428,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 822,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.20 ($0.41).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

About Geiger Counter

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

