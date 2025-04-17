Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the March 15th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 77.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of GDHG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 349,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,905. Golden Heaven Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

