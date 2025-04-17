Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.