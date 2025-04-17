Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

