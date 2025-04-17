HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.11 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.46). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 3,333,538 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Simon Holden bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £32,700 ($43,282.59). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

