Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Highest Performances Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HPH traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 30,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008. Highest Performances has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $569.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.
About Highest Performances
