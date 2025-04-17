Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPH traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 30,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008. Highest Performances has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $569.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

