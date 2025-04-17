Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.56. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

