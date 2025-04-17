Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) in the last few weeks:
- 4/15/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/5/2025 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.
- 3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Arista Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ANET traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 7,997,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,681. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
