Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/3/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Arista Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANET traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 7,997,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,681. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

