iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $84.07. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

