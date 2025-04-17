iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Down 61.1% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 245,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBGA Free Report ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 23.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2044 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2044. The fund will terminate in December 2044. IBGA was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

