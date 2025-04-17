iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 222,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

