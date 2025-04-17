JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.62 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.65). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.68), with a volume of 403,490 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.54. The company has a market capitalization of £350.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.26.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The company reported GBX 1.48 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 72.95%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

