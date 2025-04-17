Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,240.34 ($109.07) and traded as low as GBX 6,760 ($89.48). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,760 ($89.48), with a volume of 11,923 shares trading hands.

JDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £106 ($140.30) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,474.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,229.87.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts expect that Judges Scientific plc will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.99) per share. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

In other news, insider Tim Prestidge bought 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,502 ($99.30) per share, with a total value of £38,335.22 ($50,741.52). 18.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

