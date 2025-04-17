Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

