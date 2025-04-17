Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Short Interest Up 87.6% in March

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Jason D. Vieth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,283.53. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Laird Superfood Company Profile

LSF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,739. Laird Superfood has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

